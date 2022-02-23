Israel fired a number of missiles on positions in Syria's border province of Quneitra on Wednesday, causing "material damage," news agency Reuters quoted the Syrian military as saying in a statement.

The statement didn't give details about the positions that came under attack, it added. The missiles were launched at 12:30 am (Tuesday 2230 GMT) from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on the other side of the United Nations-supervised buffer zone, the Reuters report said.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the attack, it said.

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria , where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon's Hezbollah have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad against rebels seeking to end his family's 50-year rule, it added.

Israeli troops kill West Bank boy, army says they shot firebomber

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in an incident the army described as the shooting of a firebomber.

The boy killed in al-Khader village, near Bethlehem, was 14, the ministry said in a statement, urging an international investigation of Israel.

The army said soldiers deployed nearby saw three people throwing firebombs at passing cars.

"The troops operated to stop them, firing at one of the suspects," its statement said, adding that he died of his wounds despite them providing first aid.

Reuters could not immediately locate independent witnesses to the incident.