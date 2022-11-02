Israel elections: 3 exit polls predict Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to power

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini According to three broadcasters’ exit polls, which forecast the outcome of the Israel elections before official results, Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc and his party Likud had the chance to finish with a slim majority of seats over his opponents

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing alliance inched closer towards reclaiming power as Israeli exit polls suggested on Wednesday that a majority government was within reach for the veteran leader.

According to three broadcasters’ exit polls, which forecast the outcome of the Israeli elections before official results, Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc and his party Likud had the chance to finish with a slim majority of seats over his opponents.

Initial results for the Tuesday election are expected in the coming hours, BBC reported

On Wednesday morning, adjusted projections showed Netanyahu’s Likud finished ahead of all parties with 30 to 32 seats, while his wider right-wing bloc was expected to win 62 seats, The New York Times reported quoting data from all three main television channels. Netanyahu's bloc will command a narrow majority in the 120-seat Knesset (parliament).

His main rival, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who helped oust Netanyahu last year, and his centrist party, Yesh Atid, are expected to get 22 to 24 seats. Lapid’s wider alliance is projected to win 54 to 55 seats, while an unaligned party is expected to retain the remaining seats.

ALSO READ:

If the exit polls hold, Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier, could return to power after he was toppled last year after 12 straight years in power.

“We are close to a big victory,” the BBC quoted Netanyahu as telling his supporters in Jerusalem at a rally on early Wednesday.

One of Israel's most controversial political figures, Netanyahu, 73, is adored by Likud's grassroots supporters. He is a firm supporter of Israel's settlement-building project in the West Bank, which the country has occupied since the 1967 Middle East war. International law does not allow settlements in the area although Israel disputes this.

At the same time, the former premier stands trial for alleged bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu fiercely denies the charges. Those who plan to support his party in the coalition government have said that the law would be reformed to bring a halt to his trial.

Meanwhile, one Arab party, Balad, is expected to play the spoiler with 3.25 percent of the total vote. At present, placed below the electoral threshold, Balad has the potential to change Netanyahu’s lead if it reaches the threshold, NYT quoted analysts as saying.

Lapid told his supporters in Tel Aviv that “nothing is decided”, and that his party would wait for the final results to be announced, AFP reported.

The incumbent prime minister was the architect of the last coalition, which for the first time had an independent Arab party as its ally.

Meanwhile, looking at the projected outcome of the Israel elections, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shttayeh said it reflected the “growing extremism and racism in Israeli society”.