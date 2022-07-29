Islamic New Year on July 29: History, significance and all you need to know

The Islamic New Year (also called the Hijri New Year), which starts with the month of Muharram, will begin on Friday evening (July 29) this year. As it begins at sunset, the Islamic New Year date changes every year. The Islamic lunar calendar is 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar and has 354 days (sometimes 355 days). However, the Islamic New Year also has 12 months.

Considered the second holiest month after Ramzan, Muharram is the first month of the Islamic Year. Following the month of Muharram, there is the month of Dhul al-Hijjah, during which Muslims perform Hajj (go to the pilgrimage).

History and significance

The Islamic New Year began in 622 AD when Prophet Muhammad and his companions were forced to migrate from Mecca to Medina. They were facing persecution for spreading the message of Islam in Mecca. He returned to the city following the conquest of Mecca in 629 AD.

There are usually no large celebrations on the first day of the Islamic New Year but several countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have declared a national holiday.

For Shia Muslims, the first month of Muharram holds immense significance as it commemorates the death anniversary of Muhammad's grandson Husayn Ibn Ali al-Hussein. He died at the Battle of Karbala on the 10th day of this month in 680 AD. This event is referred to as Ashura. The day of Ashura is mourned by Shias across the world. They take part in a remembrance parade called 'Matam'.