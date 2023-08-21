Islamabad High Court to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Toshakhana conviction

1 Min Read
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday will hear a petition filed by Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan against his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case. A division bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will take up Khan's petition.
Khan is expected to plead for immediate relief in the form of suspension of the conviction until the adjudication of the petition.
Earlier, Judge Humayun Dilawar of the Islamabad-based sessions court on August 5 found the 70-year-old guilty of corrupt practices and sentenced him to three years in jail in the case. The Toshakhana case was filed in October 2022 by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which had earlier disqualified Khan for concealment of assets.
Khan was arrested from Lahore on the same day and lodged in its district jail.
However, Khan’s troubles may not end any time soon due to over 200 cases, as per his party, have been filed against him since his ouster from power last year.
First Published: Aug 21, 2023 7:18 PM IST
