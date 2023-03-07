Islamabad Court refuses to cancel arrest warrant against Ex Prime Minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana Case

Pakistan's Ex Prime Minister Imran Khan has had his arrest warrant refused to be cancelled by the Islamabad district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case, where he is accused of buying gifts from the state depository and selling them for profit. Khan has thrice skipped indictment hearings in the case and is facing multiple legal battles.

Islamabad district and sessions court once again refused to cancel the arrest warrant against Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on Tuesday. Khan had failed to appear in court in the Toshakhana case, where he is accused of buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, from the state depository and selling them for profit.

Khan’s counsel, Sher Afzal Marwat, claimed that the 70-year-old was unwell and “disabled” after being injured in a recent attack in Wazirabad. Marwat requested the court to give a date next week for hearing the matter, stating that he would provide the power of attorney within “a day or two” and that Khan's legal team was currently at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) counsel requested that the hearing be adjourned to March 9, which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha supported, stating that Khan would have to appear before the IHC on that date.

Judge Zafar Iqbal then remarked that “in other words, Imran Khan will not appear before the session court even on March 9”. The judge also questioned Khan’s lawyer on whether any case had gone on for so long before the additional sessions court.

Khan’s lawyer Ali Bukhari filed a petition before the IHC, requesting a cancellation of the warrant, arguing that it was “illegal” to issue a non-bailable warrant. The Islamabad sessions court had earlier on Monday rejected the request to cancel Khan's arrest warrant.

Khan has thrice skipped indictment hearings in the Islamabad sessions court in the case. In his assets declarations, he is accused of concealing details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana.

The police faced stiff resistance from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists outside Khan's Zaman Park residence, where an Islamabad police team was sent on March 5 with the court summons. However, the police returned empty-handed after the PTI chief evaded the arrest.

Separately, Islamabad Police on Monday registered a case against Khan and 150 of his party workers for obstructing law enforcement agency officials from implementing a court order against the ousted prime minister in the Toshakhana case.

The ECP had ruled last year that Khan made “false statements and incorrect declarations” regarding Toshakhana gifts. The ECP had later asked the Islamabad sessions court to proceed against Khan under criminal law for hiding the sale of gifts.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan. Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

The Toshakhana case is just one of the many legal battles Khan is currently facing. In another case, he is accused of misusing his authority to have a huge private housing scheme in Lahore approved. The opposition parties have been calling for Khan's resignation, accusing him of running a corrupt government and failing to address the country's economic problems.

Khan’s supporters, on the other hand, have defended him, claiming that the opposition is using legal means to remove him from power because they cannot win elections against him.

Khan's refusal to appear before the court has raised questions about the fairness of the legal system in Pakistan, where political leaders often use their power to avoid prosecution. The ongoing legal battles against Khan have also highlighted the need for a more transparent and independent legal system in the country.