Is Vladimir Putin suffering from cancer? Ukrainian, Danish spy agencies claim so

Ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reports of Vladimir Putin's declining health have been doing rounds in the media. From tabloids to YouTube channels to mainstream news outlets, all have released reports claiming the Russian President is suffering from serious ailments – most prominently cancer and Parkinson's. The Danish and Ukrainian intelligence agencies are the most recent sources of such reports. While the Ukrainian spy chief has claimed that Putin will die “very soon”, a Danish intelligence officer has pointed towards his ailment compromising his judgment about invading Ukraine.

Joakim, the agent from the Danish Intelligence agency FE, told German media outlet Berlingske that Putin is reportedly suffering from chronic pain. Joakim said that this explains why the Russian president has been seen tightly gripping tables and chairs for support throughout the course of the war. The agent added that despite the cancer diagnosis not being terminal, his treatment and prescribed medication may be giving Putin a “delusion of grandeur” and clouding his judgement about the war.

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with ABC News, said that he has received confirmation from sources close to Putin about his illness. “He has been sick for a long time; I am sure he has cancer. I think he will die very quickly. I hope very soon,” he told the interviewer. The claim about the terminal nature of the illness is at odds with what the Danish have claimed.

Another claim about the status of Putin's health came from former British spy Christopher Steele. He said that the Russian President is “increasingly ill” and is “constantly accompanied” by a team of physicians. Steele, who had made claims about Putin's illness back in 2016 as well, said that the Russian leader’s key meetings have to be separated into sections so that he can take breaks to receive treatment from his doctors.

Putin's appearance frail at public appearances, cancelling events, and cutting down on his inner circle have provided some legitimacy to the claims. However, Kremlin had categorically denied such reports in July last year. The Director of the US Intelligence Agency William Burns had also said that there was no evidence to suggest the poor health of Putin around the same time.

The Kremlin is yet to comment on the most recent barrage of similar claims.