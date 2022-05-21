  • Home>
Is Russia fielding laser weapons in Ukraine? Pentagon does not think so

By Reuters
Yury Borisov, Russia’s deputy prime minister, said earlier this week that Moscow had developed a brand new technology of laser weapons that might fritter away their targets.

The Pentagon mentioned on Friday there have been no indications that Russia had used laser weaponry in Ukraine, following claims by Moscow that it was fielding a brand new technology of highly effective lasers there to strike enemy drones.
“We have no indication of using lasers, at the very least weaponized lasers, in Ukraine. Nothing to substantiate on that,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at an information briefing.
Yury Borisov, Russia’s deputy prime minister in control of navy improvement, mentioned earlier this week that Moscow had developed a brand new technology of laser weapons that might fritter away their targets, with a prototype known as “Zadira” being utilized in Ukraine.
Virtually nothing is publicly identified about Zadira however in 2017 Russian media mentioned state nuclear company Rosatom helped develop it.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy mockingly in contrast stories concerning the Russian lasers to the so-called surprise weapons that Nazi Germany unveiled in a bid to forestall defeat in World Warfare Two.
“We see that within the third month of a full-scale warfare, Russia is looking for its ‘surprise weapon’ … this all clearly reveals the whole failure of the mission,” Zelenskiy mentioned on Wednesday.
