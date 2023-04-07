Iranian women emerge second on the 2023 TIME100 poll | Here’s why

The Iranian women, who protested for their rights, garnered 3 percent of the total votes in the TIME 100 poll.

The Iranian women protesting for their rights against the discriminatory Islamic laws in the country have emerged second on the 2023 TIME 100 poll of the most influential people in the world, while Shah Rukh Khan topped the list. As per the TIME magazine, 1.2 million votes were polled and the Iranian Women received 3 percent votes.

In December last year, Iranian women also won the TIME magazine’s ‘Heroes of the Year 2022’ title. Last year, the Iranian women were described by the New York-based magazine as “educated, secular, liberal,” who took to the streets of Iran September 2022 following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Why Iranian women are among the most influential groups in world

The 22-year-old Mahsa (Jina) Amini was arrested for “improperly” wearing her hijab at a metro station. She was held by the morality police who enforce the dress code in Tehran. Amini was placed in detention where she was allegedly beaten. She died three days later on September 16, 2022.

This incident triggered a series of protests. Thousands of women in Iran took to streets in solidarity with young women in the country ever since the death of Amini.

The movement spread to 160 cities in all 31 provinces of the country, and it was seen as one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic regime since the 1979 revolution.

The protesters demanded changes to the strict rules imposed on women by the Tehran regime.

Young women protested demanding normality, college education, foreign travel, decent jobs, a meaningful role in politics, rule of law, and the freedom to wear whatever they want.

The leaders of the country deemed the protests as "riots" instigated by the country's foreign enemies despite the majority of protesters being unarmed and peaceful.

However, the regime clamped down on the protesters. Hundreds of people were sent to custody and some were even killed in the demonstrations.

In December 2022, the State of Iran conducted its first execution of a protester who was convicted during the anti-government unrest. Mohsen Shekari was hanged after being found guilty by a Revolutionary Court of "moharebeh" (enmity against God), BBC reported citing local media.

It was widely reported that the police sometimes shoot in the crowd and beat people with batons till they die.

Thus, the movement by the Iranian Women is recognised as one of the greatest movements of courage and support from across the globe has poured in for them. Activists held posters of the Iranian women even in countries like Iraq and Afghanistan, where violence against women is endemic.

Feminists in Europe, Latin America and other parts of the world have also raised their voice and said the outcome of the uprising in Iran will act as the indicator for their own struggles as per the TIME Magazine article.

Every year, the Time magazine conducts a poll among its readers, the TIME100 poll, before releasing its list of the world’s 100 most influential people. The results were decided by readers who voted for the individuals/groups that they think are deserving of a spot on the magazine’s annual list of the most influential people.