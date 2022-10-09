Hacktivists break into Iran State TV's live broadcast, say 'blood of youths' is on Khamenei's hands

By Vijay Anand

A hactivist group that goes by Edalat-e Ali on Sunday morning hacked into a live broadcast of Iran's state-run television channel's live news broadcast, and displayed photos of AyatollahAyyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei — the country's Supreme Leader — with the verse, "The Blood of Our Youths Is on Your Hands."

This incident is a part of the groundswell of protests across the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police, who had held her for allegedly wearing her hijab too loose.

The incident has sparked outrage across the world as well, with prominent figures expressing solidarity with the protesters, and calling for a change in the theocratic regime.

On Saturday, Iranians braved bullets and tear gas, a human rights group said, pressing ahead with protests against clerical rulers facing a relentless popular uprising.

An Iranian coroner's report denied that Mahsa Amini had died due to blows to the head and limbs while in police custody and linked her death to pre-existing medical conditions, state media said on Friday.

Women have removed their veils in defiance of the clerical establishment while furious crowds called for the downfall of Khamenei.

After a call for mass demonstrations on Saturday, security forces shot at protesters and used tear gas in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj and Saqqez, according to the Iranian human rights group Hengaw.

Widespread strikes are taking place in the cities of Saqqez, Diwandareh, Mahabad and Sanandaj, said Hengaw. One of the schools in Saqqez city's square was filled with school girls chanting "woman, life, freedom," the rights group said.

Hengaw said on Saturday that Iranian security forces had launched crackdowns in two Kurdish cities. "Security forces are shooting at the protesters in Sanandaj and Saqqez," said Hengaw. It said riot police were also using tear gas.

The widely followed Tavsir1500 Twitter account also reported shootings at protesters in the two northwestern Kurdish cities. Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested by security forces confronting protests.

The government has described the protests as a plot by Iran's enemies including the United States, accusing armed dissidents - among others - of violence in which at least 20 members of the security forces have been reported killed.

With inputs from Reuters