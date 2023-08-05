Iran prepares stringent hijab law with imprisonment up to 10 years and AI surveillance for violations

The new bill consists of 70 articles, which also includes the implementation of AI surveillance on identifying the violators of dress code in the country.

Iranian authorities are preparing a new bill regarding the dress code, especially with respect to the wearing of hijab, with more stringent measures against violations. The draft law reportedly consists of 70 articles which include the proposal of long-term imprisonment for women who refuse to wear hijab, according to a CNN report.

The bill also proposes strict penalties for celebrities and businesses that violate the rules and also the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify the violators of dress codes.

As per the new bill , Iranian morality police are directed to create and strengthen artificial intelligence (AI)systems to identify the ones who are breaching the dress code. The perpetrators of the illegal behaviour will be caught using tools like fixed and even mobile cameras, the report added.

As per the country’s existing hijab law, a breach of the dress code will attract imprisonment between 10 days to 2 months or a fine of 50,000 to 5,00,000 Iranian rials. However, the new bill proposes more stringent measures for violation of the hijab law with imprisonment between 5 to 10 years and fines of up to 36 crore Iranian rials (nearly Rs 7 lakh).

Earlier this year, the state media had said that cameras will be installed in public places that can spot women who are violating the county’s hijab law.

Although the new bill is yet to be passed, the move comes weeks ahead of the one-year anniversary of the major protest that erupted after Mahsa Amini’s death. Amini was a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died last year in September after getting detained by t he country’s infamous morality police.

Even after being formally disbanded, the mortality police reduced their presence after last year’s protests. But recently, the morality police spokesperson General Saeed Montazerolmahdi said that the surveillance for violation of dress code would begin soon, the report mentioned.