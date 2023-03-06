Iran hit by a wave of suspected poisoning of schoolgirls — A revenge attack or mass hysteria?

The suspected poisoning has affected over 900 girls so far. Reports also suggest at least 400 schoolchildren have fallen ill since November. What is happening in Iran?

A mysterious wave of suspected poisoning has swept across Iran. Several such incidents have affected more than 900 girls so far. While the uncertainty looms over who may be behind the attacks, some people called it a "revenge" attack by extreme Islamists and some dismissed it as "hysteric reactions".

In a statement, Iran's supreme leader termed the suspected poisoning an "unforgivable crime". The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.

What is happening in Iran? How many students have been affected so far and what action is being taken by authorities?

The first known incident of schoolgirl poisoning was reported on November 30 in the city of Qom, when about 50 students fell ill and were taken to the hospital, news agency ANI reported on Monday. Such incidents were reported in eight provinces and the capital city of Tehran, and the cities of Borujerd and Ardebi.

Horrifying. The mass poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran, right after months of protests, is very alarming. Millions are concerned about these “chemical attacks,” which have taken many to hospitals. The government is incapable of addressing the issue. pic.twitter.com/rqZByAo5Sg — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) March 1, 2023

According to reports, the girls complained of a pungent smell of rotten tangerines, chlorine, or cleaning agents. Some even reported headaches, heart palpitations and feeling lethargic. Some of them even experienced temporary paralysis of their limbs.

As more attacks were reported on Sunday, videos were posted on social media showing children complaining about pain in the legs, abdomen and dizziness.

How many have been affected so far?

Authorities have acknowledged suspected attacks at more than 50 schools across 21 of Iran's 30 provinces since November. Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said at least 52 schools had been affected by suspected poisonings, while Iranian media reports have put the number of schools at over 60.

The suspected poisoning has affected over 900 girls so far. Reports also suggest at least 400 schoolchildren have fallen ill since November. At least one boys' school reportedly has been affected.

Vahidi added that two girls remain in hospitals because of underlying chronic conditions. There have been no reported fatalities.

Dear world. Iranian school girls need your complete attention. The misogynistic Islamist regime in Iran is deliberately poisoning school girls. Another level of evil. Close to 1000 girls in dozens of schools have been poisoned. Don’t be silent. pic.twitter.com/CG8ZWcTAPS— Vahid 🇺🇦 (@vahid_y1) March 1, 2023

Why is this happening — A revenge attack or mass hysteria?

Iranian officials only acknowledged the suspected poison attack in recent weeks. They, however, provided no details on who may be behind the attacks or what chemicals — if any — have been used, PTI reported.

Vahidi, who had been asked by President Ebrahim Raisi to investigate, claimed that "more than 90 percent of the poisonings were not caused by external factors, and most came from stress and worries caused by the news," Iran International reported.

However, some believe it to be a "revenge" attack by extreme Islamists who do not want girls to attend schools, or government supporters who are "avenging" women and girls for the widespread protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, who died while in custody after her arrest by the morality police in Iran for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code. Religious hard-liners in Iran have been known to attack women they perceive as dressing immodestly in public.

According to CNN, schoolgirls were active in the anti-government protests that began in September. They removed their mandatory headscarves in classrooms, tore up pictures of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and called for his death during the protest.

Notably, education for girls has never been challenged in the more than 40 years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran has been calling on the Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan to allow girls and women return to school and universities.

After the nationwide protests, Iran imposed stringent restrictions on independent media since the outbreak of nationwide protests in September, making it difficult to determine the nature and scope of the suspected poisonings.

Other than this, state media have mainly referred to these poisoning incidents as "hysteric reactions". A report in Psychology Today noted that "the Iranian "poisonings have coincided with an unfamiliar odor – the number-one trigger of mass psychogenic illness over the past century".

Moreover, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi blamed "Tehran's enemies" for the attacks.

Never-ending nightmare in Iran as Islamic Republic continues to unleash its wrath poisoning more than 1000 schoolgirls with unknown chemical compounds in their schools. Hundreds hospitalized with respiratory, cardiac & neurological symptoms.#MahsaAmini #SaveIranianSchoolgirls pic.twitter.com/REVzh5tNSs — Dr. Nina Ansary (@drninaansary) March 2, 2023

In another version, Al Jazeera quoted Reza Karimi Saleh, deputy governor of the Pardis suburb of Tehran, as saying that a fuel tanker found next to the school in the suburb was attacked with a toxic substance, was also spotted in the attacks against schools in Qom. The driver of the tanker was arrested.

Amid these claims, Alireza Monadi, a lawmaker and the head of Parliament's education committee, was quoted by ANI as alleging that "the schools had been deliberately attacked and that 30 toxicologists in the Health Ministry had identified the toxins found in schools as nitrogen gas".

Besides, senior cleric Mohammad Javad Tabatabai-Borujerdi was quoted by the Iranian media as saying: "Officials are giving contradictory statements ... one says it is intentional, another says it is security-linked and another official blames it on schools' heating systems...Such statements increase people's mistrust in the government."

What authorities are doing to handle the situation

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said over the weekend that “suspicious samples” had been gathered by investigators, without elaborating. He called on the public to remain calm and accused unnamed enemies of inciting fear to undermine the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned: "If the poisoning of students is proven, those behind this crime should be sentenced to capital punishment and there will be no amnesty for them."

Earlier, President Ebrahim Raisi appointed the Interior Ministry to oversee the investigations, while the prosecutor general announced the opening of a criminal investigation and added that available evidence indicates criminal and premeditated acts.

As the reports about the poisoning emerged, the United Nations Human Rights office in Geneva called on Friday for a transparent investigation into suspected attacks and several countries, including Germany and the United States, have voiced concern.

(With inputs from agencies)