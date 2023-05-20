English
Iran executes head of network that trafficked Iranian women for prostitution

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 1:15:05 PM IST (Published)

Iran’s judiciary said on Saturday that it had executed the head of a network that trafficked Iranian women to neighbouring countries for prostitution.

It said Shahrooz Sakhnoori, a man known as 'Alex', was the leader of an "escort srvice" that trafficked Iranian women and girls to some countries in the region,” the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported. It said Sakhnoori was executed on Saturday morning "for the crime of human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution."
Iranian media reported in 2020 that "Alex" had been captured in Malaysia in coordination with Interpol and transferred to Iran. He was sentenced to death in September 2021 on charges of "corruption on earth”, a term Iranian authorities use to refer to a broad range of offences, including those related to morals.
X