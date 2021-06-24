Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • world>
    • Iran claims US to lift oil sanctions but Biden administration says nothing agreed

    Iran claims US to lift oil sanctions but Biden administration says nothing agreed

    Profile image
    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Iran said on Wednesday the United States had agreed to remove all sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping but Washington said "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

    Iran claims US to lift oil sanctions but Biden administration says nothing agreed
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Bitcoin Fund breaks new ground in Middle East with debut on Nasdaq Dubai

    Next Article

    Japan to abolish two-decade-old fiscal, debt advisory panel

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Power Grid Corp229.05 -3.20
    Reliance2,178.50 -26.85
    Adani Ports710.80 -7.90
    Cipla947.45 -10.30
    IOC111.70 -1.20
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Power Grid Corp228.95 -3.25
    Reliance2,178.90 -26.20
    Dr Reddys Labs5,259.40 -40.35
    NTPC116.40 -0.85
    Bharti Airtel530.85 -3.25
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    TCS3,340.00 78.60
    Infosys1,536.55 33.40
    Larsen1,503.90 24.65
    JSW Steel676.00 10.50
    Maruti Suzuki7,522.00 89.30
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    TCS3,337.90 75.80
    Infosys1,536.40 33.55
    Larsen1,503.55 23.75
    Maruti Suzuki7,519.00 86.05
    M&M790.40 8.50

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2175-0.0525-0.07
    Euro-Rupee88.55600.14400.16
    Pound-Rupee103.62200.13000.13
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66970.00060.08
    View More