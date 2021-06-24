Iran claims US to lift oil sanctions but Biden administration says nothing agreed

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Iran said on Wednesday the United States had agreed to remove all sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping but Washington said "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Power Grid Corp
|229.05
|-3.20
|Reliance
|2,178.50
|-26.85
|Adani Ports
|710.80
|-7.90
|Cipla
|947.45
|-10.30
|IOC
|111.70
|-1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Power Grid Corp
|228.95
|-3.25
|Reliance
|2,178.90
|-26.20
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,259.40
|-40.35
|NTPC
|116.40
|-0.85
|Bharti Airtel
|530.85
|-3.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,340.00
|78.60
|Infosys
|1,536.55
|33.40
|Larsen
|1,503.90
|24.65
|JSW Steel
|676.00
|10.50
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,522.00
|89.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,337.90
|75.80
|Infosys
|1,536.40
|33.55
|Larsen
|1,503.55
|23.75
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,519.00
|86.05
|M&M
|790.40
|8.50
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2175
|-0.0525
|-0.07
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5560
|0.1440
|0.16
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6220
|0.1300
|0.13
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6697
|0.0006
|0.08