Mini Iran has submitted a "written response" on the revival of its nuclear deal with world powers. How the US-Iram dispute started ans when was the deal implemented? Here's a look at a timeline of Iran-US relations and the story behind the 2015 nuclear deal:

The Iran nuclear deal is back in news with Tehran submitting a "written response" on reviving the talks to restore the 2015 pact it had inked with the United States-led Western powers. The European Union (EU) has called Iran’s response on Monday night as "constructive," as per a Bloomberg report, and said it will study the response and assess it.

While the pace and extent of the next level of diplomacy between the two sides will take its own course, here's a timeline of the Iran-US ties and events that led to the 2015 nuclear deal:

1971:

Richard Nixon , in a letter to Mohammad Reza Pahlavi — the last Shah of Iran — raised concerns over the oil supply. He "expressed concern at the conflict between oil-producing countries and the oil companies, and dispatched Under Secretary Irwin to act as an intermediary".

1979: A series of events culminated in the overthrow of the Shah of Iran, Shah Mohammed Raza Pahlavi and the beginning of the rule of Islamic clerics led by Ayatollah Khomeini. Besides, a group of Iranian students seized the US Embassy in A series of events culminated in the overthrow of the Shah of Iran, Shah Mohammed Raza Pahlavi and the beginning of the rule of Islamic clerics led by Ayatollah Khomeini. Besides, a group of Iranian students seized the US Embassy in Tehran and held embassy personnel hostages until mid-January 1981. The US responded with sharp economic and trade restrictions on Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

1980: US and Iran severed diplomatic relations in April.

1980–88: The almost decade-long Iran–Iraq war engulfs the Persian Gulf with the US and other leading Sunni Arab nations including Saudi Arabia backing Iraq-led by Saddam Hussein.

1990: The United States-led multinational coalition of 35 countries backed by a Security Council resolution frees Kuwait from the Iraqi occupation.

2002: US and international concern about Iran’s nuclear activity increased after it was revealed that Iran had secretly built a primary uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.

2003: Tehran admitted to constructing a secret nuclear facility. Following this, France, Germany, the UK and the European Union initiated negotiations with Iran on suspending its enrichment and conversion activities. Iran agreed to halt manufacturing and assembling centrifuge parts at its enrichment installations

2005: Iran began to backtrack on cooperative agreements with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after the election of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as president.

2006: Iran resumed its enrichment program at Natanz. George W. Bush launched a cyber weapon using the Stuxnet virus to reportedly target computer systems that commanded the centrifuges at Natanz.

2008: The then US President The then US President Barack Obama accelerated the US efforts to sabotage Iran's nuclear plans.

2010: Iran "temporarily" suspends enrichment activities in the wake of growing issues with centrifuge operations

2013: The Iranian government told the IAEA that it planned to install more advanced centrifuges for uranium enrichment. This violated IAEA and UN Security Council resolutions.

The same year, Iran and the P5+1 — China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — concluded a Joint Plan of Action (JPOA). This was aimed at placing a temporary freeze on Iran’s nuclear program and bringing in many other changes as mentioned below in the story.

2015: Iran and the P5+1 signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

2018: Iran switched from dollar to euro for official reporting currency to reduce its reliance on the US currency due to political tension with Washington. Later that year, then US President Donal Trump withdrew from the JCPOA, "claiming it failed to curtail Iran’s missile program and regional influence". He also re-imposed all US sanctions on Iran lifted by the accord.

2019: Iran began to violate the agreement in May 2019. It began developing enriched uranium at its facilities.

2020: Reports of one Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, being assassinated near Tehran by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad emerged. Israel has been against Iran's nuclear aspirations.

In response to the killing, Iran’s Guardian Council passed new legislation mandating Iran to significantly rachet up its nuclear activities

The 2015 nuclear deal

The 2015 nuclear deal focused on limiting Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for relief in sanctions. Under the agreement, Iran agreed to restrict its uranium enrichment operations at Natanz and cap the installation of the new centrifuge. The deal "will ensure that Iran’s nuclear programme will be exclusively peaceful", the official report said.

According to reports, the US committed to lifting its sanctions on oil exports, but it kept restrictions on financial transactions. However, the deal said, "Iran will enter into a commercial contract with an entity outside Iran for the purchase and transfer of its enriched uranium stockpile in excess of 300 kg UF6 in return for natural uranium delivered to Iran."

The second major clause included Iran giving the IAEA access to inspect facilities at Natanz to rule out any doubts if the country is secretly on to other nuclear activities.

Third, the parties also agreed to lift the UN ban on Iran’s transfer of conventional weapons and ballistic missiles after five years if the IAEA certifies that Iran is only engaged in civilian nuclear activity, the US-based Council of Foreign Relations said. Also, Iran reaffirmed "that under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons."

In 2016, the IAEA certified that Iran took the key steps to restrict its nuclear program and put in place increased monitoring. The IAEA report triggered the US, the EU, and the UN sanctions relief.

The deal also had a "termination day" ten years after the adoption day of the deal.