Interpol removes Mehul Choksi from 'wanted' list: Report

Choksi’s representative had convinced the global police body that the Indian investigative agencies attempted to abduct him and so refused to oblige to Indian government’s opposition to Choksi being removed from the wanted list.

Diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in the $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, is no longer a wanted man for the Interpol, which has removed the red corner notice against him, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

“There is credible possibility that the applicant’s abduction from Antigua to Dominica had the ultimate purpose of deporting the applicant to India,” Interpol said in its order, adding that Choksi may not get “a fair trial or treatment if returned to India”.

According to the Interpol's website, Choki's name was not found in the wanted section. However, Choksi's nephew and diamantire Nirav Modi, who is currently in a prison in United Kingdom for unpaid legal costs of over 150,000 pounds, and is also wanted by India in connection with the PNB fraud case, continues to be on the Interpol's wanted list.

Choksi, on the other hand, can now travel out of Antigua and Barbuda and not be arrested by the Interpol. Choksi had become a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda after apparently paying $100,000 under the Citizenship by Investment programme of the Carribean nation.

“We (India) vehemently contested his charges in the Interpol and conveyed that if his red notice is removed, he may flee from Antigua, where extradition proceedings are at a crucial stage. Also, he is wanted in multiple cases,” an officer who didn’t want to be named was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

The CBI and ED have accused Choksi and Nirav Modi of a loan fraud worth Rs 14,000 crore. India has also said that Choksi was still its citizen as appropriate authority did not accept his application to relinquish Indian citizenship.

India has been pursuiing the extradition of both the fugitives and had won the case against Nirav Modi, who however remains in UK jail due to unpaid legal fees.