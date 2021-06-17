Internet outage: Websites of airlines, Australian central bank go down briefly

Several websites operated by governments, financial institutions, and airlines, including Reserve Bank of Australia and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd., went down briefly on Thursday as a widespread internet outage gripped the organisations.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cancelled Thursday's operations of buying long-dated government bonds due to these outages, Reuters reported.

"Due to technical difficulties, today's RBA long-dated open market operations auction has been cancelled," RBA said.

The websites of some of the biggest Australian banks like Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group were down and customers were unable to sign in to their accounts.

"We are aware some of you are experiencing difficulties accessing our services and we're urgently investigating," Commonwealth Bank tweeted.

While many customers reported hundreds of complaints regarding the issue, downdetector.com, the website that tracks outages, flagged other outages at several airlines, telecom firms as well.

Websites of firms like Southwest Delta Airlines Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc. were down for an hour or so. However, Southwest Delta Airlines is back online and told Bloomberg that "the pause in connectivity did not impact our operation."

While many affected websites were up within an hour of downtime, the reason for the outages remains unclear.