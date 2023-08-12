International Youth Day 2023: Empowering young minds with green skills for a sustainable future

In 1999, the UN General Assembly officially established International Youth Day based on a recommendation from the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth. ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World’ has been chosen as the theme for International Youth Day in 2023.

International Youth Day, observed on August 12, is a special day recognised by the United Nations to bring attention to the issues impacting young people globally.

History of International Youth Day

The history of this day dates back to 1965 when the UN General Assembly started focusing on youth empowerment. They endorsed the Declaration on the Promotion of Peace and Understanding among Youth, aiming to support emerging leaders and provide resources to address global needs.

In 1999, the UN General Assembly officially established International Youth Day based on a recommendation from the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth. Since its inception on August 12, 2000, the day has been dedicated to educating society, engaging youth in politics and addressing worldwide challenges.

Significance of International Youth Day

International Youth Day is significant because it recognises the capacity of the youth to contribute to both national and global development. It highlights the efforts they have made to overcome these obstacles while also acknowledging the challenges they face. Young people take an active role in social programmes, environmental preservation and community development.

The day highlights the challenges faced by the youth across the world, including poverty and illiteracy. It demands immediate action in order to safeguard their future and adhere to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Theme of International Youth Day 2023:

‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World’ has been chosen as the theme for International Youth Day in 2023. The United Nations believes that this transformation towards a future that is both ecologically sustainable and climate-friendly is of utmost importance. It is crucial to achieve the objectives listed in the Sustainable Development Agenda as well as an immediate response to the urgent global climate catastrophe.

For this transition to a greener world to be successful, ‘green skills’ must be developed among the people. The term green skills refers to a broad variety of knowledge, abilities, attitudes, and values necessary to advance a society that is resource-efficient and sustainable.

Learning green skills is beneficial for individuals of all ages, but younger generations in particular are more in need of them since they have more time to contribute to the shift to a more sustainable future.