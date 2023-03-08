International Women's Day | Here's why Google Doodle celebrated mutual support among women with the colour purple

International Women's Day: The colour purple around the world, since ages, is used to signify power and confidence. It represents the idea of women taking control of their lives and fighting for their rights.

Artist Alyssa Winans, who illustrated this year's doodle, said, "This year's theme was 'women supporting women', and so I was able to spend a lot of time reflecting on all the ways I've been supported by the other women in my life."

The vignettes within each “GOOGLE” letter highlight just a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other. Women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere. Women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights. Women who are primary caregivers to people from all walks of life. Women who are critical support systems for each other in motherhood.

Now, if you click on the Doodle, there will be purple confetti falling on the screen, and women raising purple flags while wearing wristbands in the same shade. For so long, I have heard people say pink is for girls and blue is for boys — but then why purple for the doodle?

For the uninitiated, suffragettes wore purple in 1908. The Suffragettes were part of the 'Votes for Women' campaign that had long fought for the right of women to vote in the United Kingdom. The colour purple has been used as a symbol of feminism and women's rights since the very beginning of the movement.

If purple were nature's choicest hue, instead of blue or green

If valleys flowed with lilac plants, in lieu of Earth's verdant sheen

If skies and clouds and leaves of trees were violet in repose

The world would be a purpled place, with everything that grows.

- Frolicking in Purple by Ryan Payne

Writers around the world, for ages, have used the colour purple to signify power and confidence. It represents the idea of women taking control of their lives and fighting for their rights.

One of the lesser-known theories around colour is perhaps one of the most significant ones too. Purple — a combination of blue and red — traditionally seen as male and female colours, together represents the idea of gender equality and the unity of men and women in the fight for women's rights.

In the US, the National Woman’s Party used purple, white, and gold as their colours. The organisation described the meaning of these colours in a newsletter published December 6, 1913, wherein "Purple is the colour of loyalty, constancy to purpose, unswerving steadfastness to a cause."

Whatever the origins and the theories, purple has been adopted as the colour of feminism. It is the colour that symbolises spirituality, wisdom, and intuition which aligns with feminist principles that encourage women to trust their instincts and inner voices.

Author Jenny Joseph wrote in Warning — When I am an old woman I shall wear purple with a red hat which doesn't go and doesn't suit me.

But this International Women's Day, whether old or young, don't just restrict yourself to wearing the colour Purple to show your support. Maybe it's time we start seeing the world through purple-tinted glasses and not the rose ones, often suggested.