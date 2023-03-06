International Unemployment Day 2023: History and significance

International Unemployment Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the struggles of the unemployed. It offers a platform for people to raise this crucial issue and push those in power to act for a resolution. While not officially recognised by United Nations or any other major international body, this day remains significant even today.

Unemployment is an insidious issue in every society. Over the years, there have been massive agitations demanding work or wages from governments. One such protest took place in the aftermath of World War I. It led to the creation of International Unemployment Day.

History

The Great Depression, triggered by a stock market crash in 1929, had a profound impact on economies around the world. Unemployment became a widespread problem, with limited social services available to help those affected. On March 6, 1930, thousands of people took to the streets in major cities across the globe to protest against the mass unemployment caused by the Great Depression. This coordinated campaign of marches and demonstrations was dubbed International Unemployment Day.

The idea for International Unemployment Day was proposed by the Executive Committee of the Communist International (ECCI) in Moscow. The initial plan was to hold the events on February 26, 1930, but the date was postponed to allow more time for preparation.

Despite the delay, the marches and demonstrations successfully drew attention to the issue. From Germany to the UK to London, this campaign had worldwide appeal. However, some events turned violent, resulting in deaths and injuries. Such was the case in Berlin, Vienna, and Bilbao. The protests in London and Sydney were less confrontational.

In the United States, 30 cities, including Boston, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Cleveland, Washington, DC, San Francisco, and Seattle, saw mass demonstrations as part of the campaign. However, in New York City and Detroit, the protests escalated into full-scale riots when police wielding batons clashed with tens of thousands of demonstrators.

Significance

International Unemployment Day highlighted the devastating impact of the Great Depression on people's lives and served as a call to action for governments to address the issue of unemployment.

The importance of the day, however, does not end there. Even today, unemployment robs millions of people of financial stability, purpose, and dignity. Empty bank accounts, missed rent payments and bleak job prospects, and even homelessness and suicides are all consequences of this ill.

International Unemployment Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the struggles of the unemployed. It offers a platform for people to raise this crucial issue and push those in power to act for a resolution. It is also a step forward in generating more empathy for those struggling to make ends meet.