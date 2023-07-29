International Tiger Day 2023: A look at India's tiger population and popular tiger reserves

International Tiger Day was first celebrated during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in 2010 when Tiger Range Countries (TRCs) gathered to address the alarming decline in tiger numbers worldwide. The day has become an important occasion to highlight conservation efforts to protect tigers.

International Tiger Day or Global Tiger Day is observed on July 29 every year across the world. This special day is dedicated to raising awareness for tiger conservation. Tigers, the largest of the world's big cats, hold a significant place in our ecosystem. The main goal of International Tiger Day is to protect these majestic creatures and their natural habitats.

International Tiger Day was initiated during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in 2010. Tiger Range Countries (TRCs), which are nations with tiger populations, gathered to address the alarming decline in tiger numbers worldwide. At that time, it was discovered that a staggering 95 percent of all tigers had vanished in the past century.

International Tiger Day has become an important occasion to highlight conservation efforts to protect tigers. The day also signifies the conservation efforts undertaken by different countries to increase the tiger population.

Tiger Population in India

Currently, India is home to at least 3,167 tigers, according to the latest national tiger census of 2022. This number is around 6.7 percent higher than the estimate from the 2018 census, which recorded 2,967 tigers.

The Central Indian and Eastern Ghats have seen an increase in tiger populations, with at least 1,161 tigers being counted, up from 1,033 in the 2018 census. On the other hand, tiger occupancy in the Western Ghats landscape, which spans six states, including Karnataka, has declined. In 2018, there were an estimated 981 tigers, but in the 2022 census, only 824 tigers were photographed.

The northeastern hills and Brahmaputra plains also experienced a decline in tiger numbers. In 2018, there were an estimated 219 tigers, but the 2022 census captured photographs of only 194 tigers in the region.

If you wish to see tigers in their natural habitat, here are some of the top tiger reserves in India:

1. Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka: This reserve, nestled in the Western Ghats, is one of India's original nine tiger reserves. Apart from Bengal tigers, it is home to the Indian leopard, Asiatic wild elephant, Sambar deer, and more.

2. Ranthambore Tiger Reserve , Rajasthan: Situated in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, this reserve offers the best chance to see tigers during the summer months of April to June, when animals gather near water bodies to beat the heat.

3. Sunderban Tiger Reserve, West Bengal: The UNESCO World Heritage Site is the only mangrove tiger habitat in the Indian subcontinent that can only be visited by boat. The ideal time to travel there is from October to March.

4. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh: Boasting the world's highest density of tiger population in its core area of 105 sq km, this reserve offers a great opportunity to spot these magnificent cats.

5. Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra: Maharashtra's oldest national park turned reserve is home to 115 tigers, as recorded in the 2018 census. The reserve offers wildlife safaris that can be booked three months in advance.

