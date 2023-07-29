International Tiger Day 2023: A look at India's tiger population and popular tiger reserves

International Tiger Day was first celebrated during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in 2010 when Tiger Range Countries (TRCs) gathered to address the alarming decline in tiger numbers worldwide. The day has become an important occasion to highlight conservation efforts to protect tigers.
International Tiger Day was initiated during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in 2010. Tiger Range Countries (TRCs), which are nations with tiger populations, gathered to address the alarming decline in tiger numbers worldwide. At that time, it was discovered that a staggering 95 percent of all tigers had vanished in the past century.
International Tiger Day has become an important occasion to highlight conservation efforts to protect tigers. The day also signifies the conservation efforts undertaken by different countries to increase the tiger population.
Currently, India is home to at least 3,167 tigers, according to the latest national tiger census of 2022. This number is around 6.7 percent higher than the estimate from the 2018 census, which recorded 2,967 tigers.
The Central Indian and Eastern Ghats have seen an increase in tiger populations, with at least 1,161 tigers being counted, up from 1,033 in the 2018 census. On the other hand, tiger occupancy in the Western Ghats landscape, which spans six states, including Karnataka, has declined. In 2018, there were an estimated 981 tigers, but in the 2022 census, only 824 tigers were photographed.
