International Picnic Day: If it’s too hot outside, get those hampers ready for a session indoors 

International Picnic Day is celebrated on June 18 to urge people to go outside and enjoy a good day with friends and family. Earlier, groups went on picnics to get away from their mundane lives and enjoy delicious food and great company.

In the past two years, it has been difficult to engage in such activities owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those unable to venture out because of weather conditions such as rain or heat can organise an indoors picnic on International Picnic Day.

History of International Picnic Day

The origins of International Picnic Day are unclear. However, it is believed that the word ‘picnic’ is probably closely associated with the French pique-nique. It is believed such informal outdoor activity gained popularity in France after the French Revolution in 1800s. In England, picnics in the open air became popular in the 20th century.

ALSO READ | Bitcoin Pizza Day and the astounding story behind it

Significance

The International Picnic Day gives everyone the opportunity to get together with friends and relatives and enjoy a day outdoors. It is an opportunity to strengthen familial bonds and friendships while enjoying good food in the lap of nature.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest picnic in the world was held in Portugal on June 20, 2009. Around 22,232 people gathered at the Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon, Portugal. People from across the country arrived at the venue to participate in the picnic.