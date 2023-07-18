International Nelson Mandela Day: 10 powerful quotes from the great leader

Nelson Mandela, who played the role of an international peacemaker was felicitated with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.

International Nelson Mandela Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the great South African leader and former President Nelson Mandela. This year, the day, celebrated on July 18, will mark the 105th birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela. On 10 May 1994, he was inaugurated as South Africa’s first democratically elected President.

He dedicated his life to advocating for humanity as a human rights lawyer, a prisoner of conscience, an international peacemaker, and the first democratically elected president of free South Africa.

Mandela is referred to as the “Father of the Nation” in South Africa.

International Nelson Mandela Day 2023 Theme

“Climate, Food & Solidarity” is the theme for this year. The day aims to encourage discussions, outline and reflect on the work being done and the work that still needs to fight climate change and food insecurity across the globe.

History and Significance

The proposal to celebrate his birthday was first initiated by Mandela himself on his 90th birthday.

Since 2010, the day has been celebrated as an international event marking the birthday of the legendary leader.

The day plays a significant role in honouring his legacy and serves as a call to action for individuals, communities, and organisations to take time to reflect on Mandela's values and principles.

10 Powerful Quotes from Nelson Mandela

“Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.”

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

“I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles.”

“Lead from the back — and let others believe they are in front.”

"May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears."

"Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do."

"One of the things I learned when I was negotiating was that until I changed myself, I could not change others."

"A winner is a dreamer who never gives up."

“Live life as though nobody is watching, and express yourself as though everyone is listening.”

“Sometimes it falls upon a generation to be great, you can be that generation.”