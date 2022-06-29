International Mud Day 2022: History, significance and ways to celebrate it

International Mud Day, observed on June 29 every year, is the day to play in the mud and connect with Mother Earth. International Mud Day began in 2009 at a World Forum event in Belfast when Gillian McAuliffe from Australia shared that children are not able to play in the mud in Perth as the region is situated on a sandy plain.

Bishnu Bhatta from Nepal said that his motherland has mud but many children do not have enough clothes to be able to get them dirty while playing in the mud. After returning to Australia, Gillian, who is the Director of Teaching and Learning at Bold Park Community School, shared Bhatta's story with her students and colleagues. Later, the school raised $1000 in three weeks and sent it to Bhatta to buy some clothes for children in Nepal.

This collaboration inspired educators, children, and families across the globe and since 2009 June 29 has become the date to play in the mud for people.

Significance

It has been scientifically proven that playing in the mud boosts our immunity, as opposed to living in a virtually sterile environment. Additionally, playing outside in the mud has physical and mental benefits for both children and adults. Playing in the mud even helps children develop sensory and motor skills. Not to forget, a certain amount of bacteria is good for our health. The day also brings communities together.

How to celebrate Mud Day

Play with mud instead of working indoors, playing on computers, or watching TV.

Make mud sculptures and mud cakes. All you need is to add water to soil until you’ve reached the consistency of mud you wish to work with.

Use the same mud recipe to create murals.

Create a mud pool adding soil to water in a blow-up pool. Hop in and splash around in the pool.