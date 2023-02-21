International Mother Language Day 2023: All you need to know

International Mother Language Day aims to preserve traditional knowledge and cultures through sustainable methods and support multilingualism in societies.

The International Mother Language Day is observed every year on February 21 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism in the world. The aim of the celebrations is to preserve traditional knowledge and cultures through sustainable methods and support multilingualism in societies.

History and significance

The celebration of the International Mother Language Day was first recognised on the initiative of Bangladesh, and it was approved by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO in 1999.

According to the UNESCO website, International Mother Language Day has been observed throughout the world since the year 2000.

UNESCO had expressed concern over the disappearance of languages. Globally, 40 percent of the population does not have access to education in a language they speak or understand.

Thus, to commit towards understanding the importance of mother language (or mother tongue), particularly in learning and education, UNESCO decided to observe the day as a step towards the development of mother language in public life.

In India, more than 19,500 languages or dialects are spoken, according to census data. There are over 121 languages which are spoken by 10,000 or more people in India, signifying the importance of promoting mother tongues in the national context.

Hence, International Mother Language Day is observed to understand the importance of multilingualism, promote and preserve the various mother languages of the world.

This year’s theme

The 24th edition of International Mother Language Day will be celebrated around the theme ‘multilingual education - a necessity to transform education’.

Multilingual education based on mother tongue is important to facilitate access to and inclusion in learning for population groups that speak non-dominant languages.

The event organized by UNESCO will explore the potential of multilingualism to transform education.

The event will focus on supporting learning through multilingual education and multilingualism in our fast-changing global contexts and in crisis situations.