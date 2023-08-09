IMF's agreement with Pakistan is at risk if the caretaker government is prolonged, says report

2 Min Read
The delimitation exercise requires four months while two months more are needed to accomplish the election process. So, the tenure of the caretaker regime might have to be extended up to six months, the report added.
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) bailout package for South Asian nation Pakistan can face potential risk if the tenure of the caretaker government gets prolonged due to the likely delay in holding general elections, a media report said on Wednesday.
Pakistan has struck a deal with the international creditor for USD 3 billion (2,250 million) on a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).
As per The News report, since a delimitation exercise is going to be undertaken after the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approved the first-ever digital population census, a delay in the elections in Pakistan is a sure thing to happen.
The delimitation exercise requires four months while two months more are needed to accomplish the election process. So, the tenure of the caretaker regime might have to be extended up to six months, the report added.
It is yet to be seen how the IMF will respond to the revised envisaged targets.
It said that when the Standby Arrangement Programme was envisaged to be completed during the tenure of three different governments. If things work out as planned, the IMF's Board might consider approval of a second tranche of USD 700 million in December 2023.
Also Read:
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Aug 9, 2023 5:39 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
India’s highest-paid CEOs — no one broke the Rs 100 crore ceiling in FY23
Aug 9, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills
Aug 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Bottom for home loan rates falling: Are good days ahead for borrowers?
Aug 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | Russia-Africa Summit — here's what Moscow wanted to convey to world
Aug 9, 2023 IST6 Min Read