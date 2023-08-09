IMF's agreement with Pakistan is at risk if the caretaker government is prolonged, says report

The delimitation exercise requires four months while two months more are needed to accomplish the election process. So, the tenure of the caretaker regime might have to be extended up to six months, the report added.

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) bailout package for South Asian nation Pakistan can face potential risk if the tenure of the caretaker government gets prolonged due to the likely delay in holding general elections, a media report said on Wednesday.

Pakistan has struck a deal with the international creditor for USD 3 billion (2,250 million) on a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

As per The News report, since a delimitation exercise is going to be undertaken after the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approved the first-ever digital population census, a delay in the elections in Pakistan is a sure thing to happen.

It is yet to be seen how the IMF will respond to the revised envisaged targets.

It said that when the Standby Arrangement Programme was envisaged to be completed during the tenure of three different governments. If things work out as planned, the IMF's Board might consider approval of a second tranche of USD 700 million in December 2023.

