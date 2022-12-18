Why is International Migrants Day observed on December 18: Check history, significance

International Migrants Day is commemorated to emphasise the role, contributions, and problems experienced by international migrants. As per an estimate by the United Nations, over 281 million individuals were foreign migrants in 2020, with over 59 million domestically displaced by the end of 2021.
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India
IST5 Min(s) Read
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies
IST5 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!