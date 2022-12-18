English
Why is International Migrants Day observed on December 18: Check history, significance

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 18, 2022 9:30:35 AM IST (Published)

International Migrants Day is commemorated to emphasise the role, contributions, and problems experienced by international migrants. As per an estimate by the United Nations, over 281 million individuals were foreign migrants in 2020, with over 59 million domestically displaced by the end of 2021.

Every year, December 18 is observed as International Migrants Day 

to highlight the challenges faced by individuals leaving their homes for a host of reasons. In recent years, violence, instability, and the consequences of climate change, war, and conflict have all contributed to forced migration, whether inside nations or beyond borders. As per an estimate by the United Nations, over 281 million individuals were foreign migrants in 2020, with over 59 million domestically displaced by the end of 2021.

 History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) recognised the risks faced by people migrating to countries using unsafe and irregular routes. It signed a multilateral treaty, The International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, on December 18, 1990.

Also Read: Vijay Diwas 2022: Celebrating the day India liberated Bangladesh

In 2000, the UNGA proclaimed December 18 to be observed as International Migrants Day. Since then, the day is observed every year through the International Organisation for Migration.

Importance

The agenda for sustainable development by 2030 adopted by the United Nations can only be accomplished if we establish egalitarian societies that welcome migrants and allow them to maximise their potential. As a result, International Migrants Day is commemorated to emphasise the role, contributions, and problems experienced by international migrants.

Furthermore, the day may also be used to highlight migrants' rich cultural, social, and economic contributions, as well as how they contribute to the development of a more inclusive society.

Also Read: National Energy Conservation Day 2022: 10 ways you can conserve energy at home
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
