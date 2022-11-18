Homeworld news

Happy International Men’s Day: Here are some wishes, messages and quotes

Happy International Men’s Day: Here are some wishes, messages and quotes

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

On the occasion of International Men’s Day 2022, we have prepared a list of wishes and messages to celebrate the men in our lives. This year, the theme for International Men’s Day is ‘Helping Men and Boys’.  This is a great chance to acknowledge their sacrifices and appreciate their contributions to our society.

International Men’s Day is celebrated on 19 November all around the world. The occasion also highlights various issues such as male discrimination, health issues and the kinds of abuse the men go through. This year, the theme for International Men’s Day is ‘Helping Men and Boys’.  This is a great chance to acknowledge their sacrifices and appreciate their contributions to our society.

Recommended Articles

View All

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

IST4 Min(s) Read

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

IST4 Min(s) Read

Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you

IST4 Min(s) Read

With COP27 countdown timer on, who pays what for climate crisis remains unanswered

IST4 Min(s) Read

On the occasion of Happy International Men’s Day 2022, we have prepared a list of wishes and messages to celebrate the men in our lives.


  • On the occasion of International Men’s Day, I would like to thank you for your constant support and love.
  • I may never say it but I am extremely proud of you because you are very few of the men I know who are striving to be the son, brother and friend we all want. Happy International Men’s Day.
  • Ideal men are very rare but seeing you I know that you are somewhere close. I wish you all the good luck in life and I wish you a very Happy International Men’s Day.
  • It is not easy to be good, it is not easy to rise above expectations, and it is not easy to be what you are. Kudos to you for being the best man we all know. Happy International Men’s Day.

    • Also Read: International Men’s Day 2022: History, theme and how it is celebrated

    • A very Happy Men’s Day to the best son, friend, husband and father.
    • Dear men, you are loved, appreciated and cared for today and always. Happy International Men’s Day.
    • To the rock of the family, my pillar of strength and one who goes to great lengths, Happy International Men’s Day.
    • It’s time to recognise and honour the sacrifices that a man makes for his family and society. Happy Men’s Day.
    • You always have sacrificed your comforts and choices for the sake of the family. You have fought the toughest battles to bring a smile to their faces. You are truly the strongest man I know. Happy Men’s Day.
    • There is no need for a man to use physical force to show the strength that carries within him. It is a matter of facing the challenges of life without fear.
      • (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      men

      Previous Article

      Manchester United begins appropriate steps after Cristiano Ronaldo's interview to Piers Morgan

      Next Article

      FIFA World Cup 2022: Big blow for Senegal as star forward Sadio Mané ruled out of the tournament