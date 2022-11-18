Happy International Men’s Day: Here are some wishes, messages and quotes

On the occasion of International Men’s Day 2022, we have prepared a list of wishes and messages to celebrate the men in our lives. This year, the theme for International Men’s Day is ‘Helping Men and Boys’. This is a great chance to acknowledge their sacrifices and appreciate their contributions to our society.

International Men’s Day is celebrated on 19 November all around the world. The occasion also highlights various issues such as male discrimination, health issues and the kinds of abuse the men go through. This year, the theme for International Men’s Day is ‘Helping Men and Boys’. This is a great chance to acknowledge their sacrifices and appreciate their contributions to our society.

On the occasion of International Men’s Day, I would like to thank you for your constant support and love.

I may never say it but I am extremely proud of you because you are very few of the men I know who are striving to be the son, brother and friend we all want. Happy International Men’s Day.

Ideal men are very rare but seeing you I know that you are somewhere close. I wish you all the good luck in life and I wish you a very Happy International Men’s Day.

It is not easy to be good, it is not easy to rise above expectations, and it is not easy to be what you are. Kudos to you for being the best man we all know. Happy International Men’s Day.

A very Happy Men’s Day to the best son, friend, husband and father.

Dear men, you are loved, appreciated and cared for today and always. Happy International Men’s Day.

To the rock of the family, my pillar of strength and one who goes to great lengths, Happy International Men’s Day.

It’s time to recognise and honour the sacrifices that a man makes for his family and society. Happy Men’s Day.

You always have sacrificed your comforts and choices for the sake of the family. You have fought the toughest battles to bring a smile to their faces. You are truly the strongest man I know. Happy Men’s Day.