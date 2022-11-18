International Men’s Day 2022: Best gifting ideas to make them feel special

International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19, and it is a perfect opportunity to show appreciation for the men in your life and surprise them with gifts they would love. To help you with that, here are some of the best gifting ideas for International Men’s Day 2022.

Grooming hamper/kit

A grooming hamper is one of the best items to gift on Men’s Day. A grooming kit or hamper will surely help them look best all day, every day.

Minimalist wallet or money Clip

A sleek and minimalist wallet and money clip can help your loved ones downsize from their bulky wallets for more comfort. These wallets can fit up to 12 cards, and other essential items securely without compromising comfort and looks.

Funky whisky glasses

Arguably an ideal gift for any occasion, funky or classic whiskey glasses can be presented to all men including, your boss, friend, uncle, brother, father, husband, best man and so on. However, make sure that he loves whisky.

Personalised roller pen

Be it your writer friend, sibling, relative or partner, a personalised roller pen engraved with their name can be a great surprise.

VR headsets

For the early adopters and tech freaks, a VR headset will be the hottest gift on Men’s Day. Especially for gamers, a VR headset will open up exciting and new avenues to experience. There are plenty of options available to choose from that offer a great VR experience.

A Lego set

Bringing back childhood memories can be a great gift. The simple pleasure of building a Lego set can give a man the chance to step away from the hustle and satisfy his inner child.