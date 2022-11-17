Homeworld news

International Men’s Day 2022: History, theme and how it is celebrated

International Men’s Day 2022: History, theme and how it is celebrated

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

International Men’s Day is observed on November 19 every year. In more than 80 countries, International Men’s Day is observed to talk about several important topics related to men’s well-being and health and their sexual struggles. This year, International Men’s Day will celebrate the theme “Helping Men and Boys”.

International Men’s Day is observed on November 19 every year to celebrate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic accomplishments of men. The day focuses on improving gender relations, and men’s health, promoting positive expressions of masculinity and also highlighting the contribution of male role models.

Recommended Articles

View All

A beginner's guide to the FTX collapse

IST5 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

IST3 Min(s) Read

Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

IST4 Min(s) Read

Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

IST5 Min(s) Read


History
History professor Dr Jerome Teelucksingh from the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago was the first to initiate International Men’s Day celebrations in 1999.
Teelucksingh wanted to celebrate the day to commemorate his father’s birth anniversary. The professor also encouraged others to use this day to talk about issues that concern men and boys.
ALSO READ: World Habitat Day 2022 is today: Theme, history and significance
Why is the day celebrated?
In more than 80 countries, International Men’s Day is observed to talk about several important topics related to men’s well-being and health and their sexual struggles.
The day is also an occasion to speak about the discrimination faced by men and boys and gender relations. The primary aim of the day is to promote basic humanitarian values and awareness of men.
Theme
This year, International Men’s Day will celebrate the theme “Helping Men and Boys”.
How to celebrate?
Since 1999, seminars, forums, conferences, festivals, fundraisers, and classroom activities are organised at schools to commemorate the day.
ALSO READ: World Maritime Day — history, significance and a green theme for 2022
Apart from this, radio and television programs are also held to observe the day.
This year, men can post information about the day on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram and use hashtags such as #internationalmensday #celebratemen #menshealth #stopmalesuicide #thankamantoday.
Community leaders can also organise local events for others to celebrate International Men’s Day.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

masculinemenTrinidad and Tobagowest indies

Next Article

All about the Van Gogh 360° show, set for Mumbai debut — tickets, dates, all details here