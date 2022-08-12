International Left-handers Day — its significance in a right-hand biased world

By CNBCTV18.com

International Left-handers Day is celebrated every year on August 13 to recognise the differences and uniqueness of left-handed individuals in our society. Most of us have grown up around right-handed people. Some of us have even been taught that using our left hand to carry out a few essential tasks like eating is disrespectful. Consequently, left-handed individuals often find themselves in an awkward situation in a world that is predominantly right-handed.

Left-handers are often ignored when it comes to aspects of design and technology that are tuned to suit the requirements of the right-handed majority. Even simple chores like using a pair of scissors or using the ATM is inconvenient for most left-handers. Therefore, it only seems fitting that a day is set aside to celebrate the uniqueness of left-handers.

History

International Left-Handers Day was first observed in 1976 by the Founder of Left-Handers International, Dean R Campbell, in the United States. The Left Handers Club launched International Left-Handers Day on August 13, 1992. The purpose for celebrating International Left-Handers Day is to spread awareness about sinistrality —the medical term for left-handedness. On this day, left-handers are assured that having a dominant left hand is absolutely normal.

Significance

Left-handedness should be recognised as a unique strength instead of an oddity. This day is very significant as it spreads awareness about the importance of appreciating left-handed persons across the globe. This ensures that the historical biases against the left-handers are corrected, and the world is made as comfortable for left-handed persons as it is for their right-handers.

Southpaw stats

According to studies, 10-12 percent of the world's population is left-handed. Historic figures like French leader Napoleon Bonaparte, painter Pablo Picasso and scientist Sir Isaac Newton; contemporary tennis great Rafael Nadal, media personality Oprah Winfrey and former US president Barack Obama are all left-handers.

Because the human brain is cross-wired, left-handers use their right side of the brain more than right-handers.

Left-handers enjoy a certain advantage in some sports. In sports like baseball, boxing, tennis, and cricket, left-handers often have an edge over their right-handed opponents. This is because right-handed players are not used to playing left-handed players.

Some studies have found that most painters, musicians and even architects are left-handers.