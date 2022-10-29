    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    International Internet Day 2022: All you need to know

    International Internet Day is celebrated to honour the creators of the internet and commemorate the establishment of a significant invention for humans.

    Every year, International Internet Day is celebrated on October 29 across the globe to commemorate a momentous invention in the history of telecommunications and technology. This day gives us an opportunity to honour the creators of the Internet and those who work to make it better. The Internet has helped humankind to store information, disseminate it and communicate at lightning-fast speeds.

    History and significance
    October 29, 1969, was the first time a message was sent electronically from one computer to another using the Internet. At the time, the Internet was known as ARPANET (Advanced Research Projects Agency Network) and the feat marked a momentous event in the history of telecommunications and technology. The first message was sent by a student programmer named Charlie Kline and the electronic message read ‘Lo’. The first significant use of the Internet was commemorated annually on International Internet Day on October 29 since 2005.
    ALSO READ: World Polio Day 2022 is today: History, theme and all you need to know
    The Internet has revolutionised and reshaped human history with a significant impact on the quality of our lives. It has made it easier for us to communicate, gather and spread information from across the globe within seconds. From being an incredible tool, the Internet has now become a necessity in life on which major operations of the world depend.  Today, a total of 5.07 billion people around the world use the Internet which is equivalent to 63.5 percent of the world's total population, according to datareportal.com.
    With our lives revolving around the Internet, it is essential to thank the creators of this innovative tool and those who are constantly working to keep it running.
    ALSO READ: Today is World Teachers' Day: Importance of history, theme and significance of the day
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
