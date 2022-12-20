Homeworld news

International Human Solidarity Day: History, theme and significance

International Human Solidarity Day: History, theme and significance

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 7:15:10 AM IST (Published)

International Human Solidarity Day is observed to remind governments of all nations of their responsibilities under international agreements, to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity, and to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | How quota politics is playing out in Karnataka election 2023 runup

IST4 Min(s) Read

Box office bounces back in 2022 with KGF 2, RRR, and now Avatar: Way of the Water

IST2 Min(s) Read

Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

IST3 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

the United Nations (UN)United Nations Development ProgrammeUnited Nations General Assembly

Previous Article

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

Next Article

Infighting in Congress, political coup in Maharashtra, Nitish Kumar's new-old alliance; here’s what kept India busy in 2022