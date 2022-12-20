International Human Solidarity Day: History, theme and significance

International Human Solidarity Day is observed to remind governments of all nations of their responsibilities under international agreements, to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity, and to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication

International Human Solidarity Day is celebrated on December 20 to honour “unity in diversity”. According to the United Nations (UN), the day is observed to remind governments of all nations of their responsibilities under international agreements, to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity, and to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication. The purpose of solidarity is to ensure there is mutual care and concern for justice. Solidarity is best shown when one respects the other and understands the other’s needs and life circumstances.

The United Nations promotes solidarity in a bid to achieve sustainable development goals including poverty eradication. By observing this day, the UN seeks to boost the economic, social and cultural solidarity of people across the globe and built on a foundation of global cooperation.

History

On December 22, 2005, solidarity was declared by the UN General Assembly as one of the most crucial pillars of human relationships. Convinced that a culture of solidarity and the spirit of sharing was required to combat poverty, the UN dedicated December 20 as International Human Solidarity Day. Earlier, the UNGA passed a resolution to set up the World Solidarity Fund on December 20, 2002. The fund was set up in February 2003 as a trust of the United Nations Development Programme.

Theme

The theme of International Human Solidarity remains unchanged every year. It aims to promote cultural equality and social justice for bringing human and social development, specifically in developing countries.

Significance

The UN believes that strengthening international solidarity is significant to meet the challenges of growing inequality. The day focuses on promoting peace, human rights, and social and economic development with the aim to eradicate poverty.

