International Human Rights Day 2022: History, significance and theme

Every year, December 10 is marked as International Human Rights Day. The day aims to improve awareness about the importance of human rights and encourage stakeholders to ensure that all people are able to enjoy and exercise their human rights freely. The day traditionally also sees the award of the United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights every five years as well as the Nobel Peace Prize.

History

In the immediate wake of WWII, there was a growing clamour for ensuring that the atrocities committed during the conflict would not be repeated. In 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which encapsulated the common standard that every country and person should try to achieve in terms of human rights.

Two years later, the first International Human Rights Day was marked in honour of the adoption of the UDHR. Although the UDHR is not a binding or legal document, it marked the start of the global discourse towards improving human rights access to millions across the globe.

Significance

Human rights and human rights awareness are increasingly important topics in the 21st century with greater awareness of the fact that a person’s race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinions, national and social origin, property, birth and status cannot come in the way of being treated with basic decency.

Human rights cover everything from basic dignity, liberty, and equality to freedoms like the right to life and the prohibition of slavery and torture. As more awareness is spread about these human rights, more stakeholders take an effort to ensure that every human is able to enjoy and receive the rights and freedoms mentioned in the UDHR.

Theme

The theme for International Human Rights Day 2022 has been set as ‘Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All,’ in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the UDHR on December 10, 2023. The year-long campaign will focus on the universality of the UDHR and how activism associated with it can help people.