International Human Rights Day 2022: 10 basic rights we are all entitled to

The UN's Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) had set 10 fundamental rights available to all human beings. However, most of these rights remain elusive across the world.

The International Human Rights Day is observed globally on December 10 every year. The day commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the UN General Assembly (1948). The declaration has inspired more than 60 human rights instruments that constitute the international standard of human rights.

The UDHR set the fundamental rights to which all human beings are entitled.

Here’s a look at the 10 basic human rights:

The right to freedom and equality

All human beings are born free, are equal in dignity and have the same rights.

The right to freedom of thought, opinion and expression

All human beings have the equal right to hold opinions without interference and have the right to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media.

The right to work

Everyone has the right to work as per their choice of employment and has an equal right to just and favourable conditions of work. It also encompasses the right to protection against unemployment.

The right to education

The right to education gives one the right to get educated ideally till elementary school — and free of cost.

Right to be treated equal before the law

Everyone must be treated equal before the law and entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law. The right protects against discrimination and against any incitement to discrimination.

Right of social service

Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being, including food, clothing, housing, medical care and necessary social services.

Right to trial

Everyone is entitled in full equality to a fair and public hearing by an independent and impartial tribunal or component of law.

Right to privacy

This right protects all from being subjected to arbitrary interference with regard to their family, home or correspondence’s privacy and attacks on honour and reputation. The right allows everyone to seek protection of the law against such interference or attacks.

Right to asylum

Everyone has the right to seek asylum in other countries for protection from persecution. This right may not be invoked in the case of prosecutions genuinely arising from non-political crimes or from the acts that defy the purposes and principles of the United Nations.

Right to democracy