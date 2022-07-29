International Friendship Day 2022 — wishes, quotes and messages

International Friendship Day is observed on July 30 to celebrate arguably the best kind of relationship in the world. On this day, people often make new friends besides strengthening existing ties. The United Nations General Assembly officially adopted July 30 as International Friendship Day in 2011, though its origin dates back to the 1950s. A Paraguayan doctor celebrated Friendship Day for the first time with his colleagues and friends in 1958.

On this special day, you can keep aside some time to share sweet messages with your beloved friends. And, to make your job easier, we have curated a list of wishes. Take a look:

International Friendship Day 2022: Wishes & messages

Happy Friendship Day to all of you! Sending you my love and best wishes.

May God bless you with the best of things in life because you deserve them all! Thank you so much for sticking by me through thick and thin. Happy Friendship Day.

You have always been supportive and I can't be more grateful to have a friend like you. Let's plan to meet up again today.

Close friends like you remain in the heart forever, and their memories never go away. May this year be the best one for you! Happy Friendship Day!

International Friendship Day 2022: Quotes

‘A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.’

‘A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they’re not so good, and sympathises with your problems when they’re not so bad.’

‘Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.’

‘Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love.’

‘Sweet is the memory of distant friends! Like the mellow rays of the departing sun, it falls tenderly, yet sadly, on the heart.’