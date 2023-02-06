FGM, also known as female genital cutting, female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) and female circumcision, is a practice where the external genitalia of females is cut or removed. Several cultural, religious and social reasons are given for the mutilation, but it has no medical grounding behind it.

The International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation is observed each year on February 6. It is an international awareness day organised by the United Nations in order to combat the horrific practice of female genital mutilation (FGM). The day provides a platform for organisations, victims, and governments to take a stand against the practice.

What is FGM?

FGM, also known as female genital cutting, female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) and female circumcision, is a practice where the external genitalia of females is cut or removed. The practice involves the physical mutilation or complete removal of parts like the clitoral hood, clitoral glans, inner labia and more. The practice is most common in around 30 African nations along with countries like Indonesia, Iraq, and Yemen.

Though not as prevalent, the practice of FGM is present in other countries too. For example, in India, the Bohra sect practices FGM which involves the complete or partial cutting of the clitoral hood. The practice is thought to have originated from the 5th Century BC from somewhere on the eastern coast of the Red Sea and has been linked to slavery in some form.

Several cultural, religious and social reasons are given for the mutilation, but it has no medical grounding behind it. FGM is seen as a purity or coming-of-age ritual. In countries with a high prevalence of the practice, there is also a factor of social exclusion which compels families to force their daughters through the brutal procedure.

In some cases, the procedure is part of a wider societal practice of controlling female sexuality. This is particularly true for communities where infibulation or pharaonic circumcision is practised. This type of FGM involves the excision of the external female genitalia with the wounds and the vulva being stitched up.

While many claim FGM is part of their religious practices, the practice has little to no evidence in most religious scriptures.

The practice results in severe long and short-term complications like persistent infections, difficulty in urinating and passing menstrual flow, chronic pain, infertility, higher chances of complications during childbirth, and fatal bleeding. There are no health benefits to the practice.

Which countries have the highest rates of FGM?

According to data from the United Nations, Somalia, Guinea and Djibouti have some of the highest prevalence of FGM. In Somalia, 98 percent of women between the ages of 15 and 49 have undergone some form of FGM. In Guinea, the number stands at 97 percent. While in the East African nation of Djibouti, 93 percent of women between the ages of 15-49 have suffered from FGM. In Egypt and Mali, the number stands at 91 percent.

History

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 200 million girls and women worldwide have undergone FGM, and an estimated 3 million girls are at risk of undergoing the procedure every year. The International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation was established in 2003 after the Campaign Against Female Genital Mutilation made the official declaration on "Zero Tolerance to FGM" in Africa on February 6.

The theme for International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2023 is “Partnership with Men and Boys to transform Social and gender Norms to End FGM”. Organising male allies like religious and traditional leaders, health workers, law enforcement officials, members of civil society and grassroots organizations to end the practice has resulted in significant progress against the practice of FGM.