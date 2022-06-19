International Day Of Yoga 2022: Keeping alive the holistic route to health

The International Day of Yoga, popularly known as International Yoga Day, is being celebrated across countries on June 21 every year since 2015. The day is meant to spread awareness about yoga and its benefits for health and well-being. Yoga is a group of physical, mental and spiritual disciplines that originated in India thousands of years ago.

History

The resolution for the International Day of Yoga was submitted by India’s then permanent representative to the United Nations, Asoke Mukerji in 2014. The resolution was endorsed by 175 of the 193 UN member countries, the highest ever for such a resolution. As a result, the proposal was adopted and the United Nations recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The date itself was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The summer solstice falls on June 21, which is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, and the day has special significance in many parts of the world. As per Hindu mythology, on the day of the summer solstice, Lord Shiva, the creator of the yogic science, transferred the knowledge of yoga to Saptarishi.

Significance

The International Day of Yoga aims to spread awareness about the practice of yoga and its holistic approach to physical and mental well-being. With the discipline espousing mindfulness, moderation and perseverance, yoga also encourages people to have a healthy lifestyle.

Theme

The theme for International Day of Yoga 2022 is ‘Yoga for humanity.’ This year’s theme has taken into consideration the fact that the last few years have caused significant mental, physical and emotional strife for many due to the pandemic and there is a greater need for inculcating better health practices through yoga.

Events

The International Day of Yoga is marked by several events in India and abroad. The first International Day of Yoga had seen millions of people taking part in various events. Government bodies, from local to national, use the day to host events that spread the message about the theme of the year. The Ministry of Ayush with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga will organise yoga sessions at 75 important tourist centres across the country.