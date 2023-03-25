International Day of the Unborn Child: History and significance

This day honours the millions of unborn children who died due to abortions. Every single human life is valuable and has dignity from the moment of conception. The nations mark this day as a show of opposition against abortion.

The International Day of the Unborn Child is observed on March 25 every year in commemoration of unborn foetuses. It was established by Pope John Paul II during his coronation.

History

Pope John Paul II established this day in Argentina to coincide with the Feast of the Annunciation. El Salvador established the “Day of the Freedom to Be Conceived” as an official national holiday in 1993, making it the first nation in the world to do so.

President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner inaugurated the Day of the Unborn in Argentina in 1998 and the Day of the Pregnant and Unborn in Chile in 1999. Various nations have also created official celebrations for foetuses, including Guatemala, Panama, and Costa Rica.

ALSO READ | World Water Day 2023: Innovative ways for sustainable water management

Significance

This day honours the millions of unborn children who died due to abortions. This day serves as a reminder that all human lives are special. Every single human life is valuable and has dignity from the moment of conception. The nations mark this day as a show of opposition against abortion.

Legalities related to abortion

The laws governing abortion have been the subject of discussion. Various nations have diverse legal systems. The battle between pro-life and pro-choice has never stopped amid human rights concerns, women's rights, as well as ethical concerns, as both sides strongly believe they have the moral authority to support their positions.

ALSO READ | Which G20 countries still have the death penalty?

There are many countries that allow abortions to save a woman's life or based on broad social or economic grounds. Some countries allow abortion on request. However, there are 24 countries globally that prohibit abortion altogether.

In India, a recent Supreme Court judgement stated that all women, regardless of their marital status, could get an abortion up to 24 weeks.