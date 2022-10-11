By CNBCTV18.com

Mini International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to boost global investment in the safety of girls and offering them a level playing field from a young age.

Every year, the International Day of Girl Child is celebrated on October 11 with the aim of empowering girls and amplifying their collective voice across the globe. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) organises events to promote the power and potential of girls. It also highlights the dire need for equal opportunities and level playing fields for girls, so that they can perform just as well — if not better — than the boys.

On this day, the United Nations, other organisations, support groups and people across the world renew their stand against violence, child marriage, rape, poor health and barriers in education for girls.

Theme

The theme chosen by the UNICEF of the International Day of Girl Child this year is ‘Our Time Is Now — Our Rights, Our Future.’ The year 2022 also marks the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl. It’s a hopeful sign that over the past 10 years, things have improved somewhat for girls as more attention is being paid to issues that matter to them.

History and significance

The United Nations General Assembly on December 19, 2011 adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child. Since then, every year, the day is celebrated to recognise girls’ rights and the unique challenges they face all over the world.

The International Day of the Girl Child focuses on the need to focus on issues that hinder a girl child’s growth and promote girls’ empowerment and human rights.

Despite the progress made in the past 10 years, investment in girls’ rights remains limited and girls continue to face hurdles that nip their potential. These challenges have been made worse by crises like climate change, COVID-19, and humanitarian conflicts.

In short, girls are ready for their time in the sun. The world should back the other — some say better — half of the population and believe in their abilities, leadership, and potential.

Ways to get involved

Share human interest stories, blogs, and videos of girl change-makers; and the networks and organisations that are resourcing girls, letting them lead, and firming up services for girls.

Engage government officials and policymakers in conversations to make more targeted investments that help girls overcome inequalities.