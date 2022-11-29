International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People: History and significance

The day aims to spread more awareness about the issues faced by the Palestinian people along with promoting a peaceful Palestine-Israel resolution.

November 29 is marked as the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People every year. Since 1978, the United Nations has commemorated the day as a way to express solidarity with the people of Palestine while the peace and resolution process remains stalled. The day aims to spread more awareness about the issues faced by the Palestinian people along with promoting a peaceful Palestine-Israel resolution.

History

The Palestine-Israel conflict stems from the early 19th Century when nationalist sentiment among Jews and Arabs in the area erupted into demands for their own lands. Sectarian violence, revolts and riots finally resulted in the British establishing the Palestine Royal Commission which suggested the partition of British-controlled Palestine among Arabs and Jews into two separate nations with the city of Jerusalem, which was holy for Christians, Jews and Muslims, being jointly governed as an international area.

On November 29, 1947, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted Resolution 181(II) which adopted a similar proposal. But violence between the two groups continued to get out of hand. When Britain left the area the following year, Israel declared itself independent. This marked the start of the 1948 Arab–Israeli War. As a result, Israel occupied parts of Palestine and the settlement process was forever halted. Subsequent conflicts further eroded away what little land Palestine held.

While leaders like Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine State President Yasser Arafat tried to establish long-time peace, both were assassinated.

Significance

Today around 4.75 million Palestinians are spread across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. These individuals live in poor conditions with a lack of proper sanitation, education, power and water. Individuals also live under the constant threat of Israeli counter-insurgency attacks. These attacks further galvanize youth in the area towards extremist organisations fuelling the cycle of violence in the area.

The International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People hopes to galvanise people into finding a permanent and peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict where the Palestinian people are able to have national sovereignty.