International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members: History and significance

International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members is observed on March 25 every year by the United Nations (UN).

The day is an initiative of the United Nations to recognise the sacrifices made by its staff and the lives lost in the line of duty in different humanitarian works undertaken by UN bodies.

On the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members 2023, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said, “Together, we must do everything we can to ensure that those who undertake lifesaving work around the world have the protection and conditions they need to fulfil their vital mission.”

History of the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members

The world commemorates the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members on the day a former British journalist, Alec Collett, working for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), was kidnapped. In 2009, his body was found in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon.

The resolution to protect the UN’s employees was first adopted in 1993 by the Security Council and eventually, a Convention on the Safety of United Nations and Associated Personnel was established on December 9, 1994, to protect its personnel.

This resolution was signed by 43 UN member countries and as of now a total of 95 countries have ratified it.

Significance of the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members

Since the UN’s inception, hundreds of men and women have died while performing their duty. This service is often centred on the peacekeeping missions of the organisation which typically include travel to risk-prone nations.

Given that, it comes as no wonder that the 1990s saw a wave of unrest in the lives of UN employees. This resulted from an increase in the demand for UN peacekeeping operations. More employees died during this time than in the preceding four decades put together. This sparked a call for a measure to safeguard UN members.

This is the day to mobilise action, demand justice, and reaffirm the UN's commitment to safeguarding its employees and troops as well as their peers in the media and the non-governmental sector.

There are several UN peacekeeping missions going on across the world, so it is necessary to protect them and this day remembers all those who have lost their lives on the mission.