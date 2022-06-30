International Day of Parliamentarism 2022: History, theme and significance

June 30 is observed as the International Day of Parliamentarism every year to commemorate the date on which the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) was founded. The IPU, founded in Paris in 1889, is an international organisation of national parliaments to promote democratic governance, accountability, and cooperation among its members.

History

The International Day of Parliamentarism was sanctioned by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018 through resolution A/RES/72/278 that recognised the role of parliaments in ensuring greater transparency and accountability. In a parliamentary democracy, citizens of a country elect their representatives to a legislative parliament. The Icelandic Parliament, which was founded in 930, is the oldest parliament in the world.

Every year, the IPU Executive Committee holds a meeting (either virtual or physical) on the day of parliamentarism. The panel discusses laws and policies related to peace and security, human rights, and sustainable development at the global level.

Theme

In 2022, the International Day of Parliamentarism will be observed under the theme of public engagement. The theme has been selected in the wake of the third Global Parliamentary Report that chalks out a roadmap for enhanced public engagement by parliaments.

Significance

The International Day of Parliamentarism holds significance as parliaments are the cornerstone of functioning democracies. The day gives an opportunity to leaders and the intelligentsia to review the progress that parliaments have made in achieving transparency, accountability and inclusivity. It also encourages parliaments adapting to new technologies and including more women and young parliamentarians.