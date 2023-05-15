International Day of Families 2023: History, significance and theme

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the International Day of Families in 1993. Read on as we delve into the history of the International Day of Families and explore its significance in promoting understanding, love, and unity within families worldwide.

The International Day of Families is observed on May 15 to celebrate the importance of families and highlight their role in society. This day serves as a reminder to cherish and strengthen family bonds, recognising the fundamental unit that forms the foundation of our communities.

History

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the International Day of Families in 1993, following the recommendation of the World Summit for Social Development held in Copenhagen.

The aim was to raise awareness about the diverse forms of family structures, values, and dynamics across the globe. The day recognises the essential role family plays in social development.

Significance

The International Day of Families holds immense significance in our society for several reasons. Firstly, it highlights the invaluable contributions families make to society's well-being, headlining their role in nurturing and raising children, transmitting values, and providing emotional support.

Families play a crucial role in the socialisation and upbringing of individuals, shaping their character, values, and overall development.

One of the key aspects of the International Day of Families is to promote strong family values and relationships. It encourages families to engage in open communication, mutual respect, and understanding, fostering healthy and loving relationships.

The day serves as a reminder to prioritise quality time with family members, engage in activities that strengthen bonds, and express love and appreciation for one another.

The International Day of Families provides a platform to address the challenges and issues faced by families in various parts of the world. It serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about issues such as poverty, violence, inequality, and social exclusion that impact families.

Through discussions, campaigns, and initiatives, this day encourages governments, organisations, and individuals to work together in finding solutions and providing support to families in need.

Family structures and dynamics differ across cultures, societies, and individual choices. The International Day of Families celebrates this diversity and promotes inclusivity, recognising that all types of families - nuclear, extended, single-parent, same-sex, adoptive, and blended families - deserve respect, support, and equal opportunities. This celebration helps break stereotypes and encourages a more inclusive and accepting society.

International Day of Families 2023 Theme

Each year, the International Day of Families is celebrated with a specific theme, chosen to address current social issues and challenges faced by families globally. This year the theme is ‘Families And Demographic Change’.