International Day of Families 2023: History, significance and theme

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the International Day of Families in 1993. Read on as we delve into the history of the International Day of Families and explore its significance in promoting understanding, love, and unity within families worldwide.

The International Day of Families is observed on May 15 to celebrate the importance of families and highlight their role in society. This day serves as a reminder to cherish and strengthen family bonds, recognising the fundamental unit that forms the foundation of our communities.

History

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the International Day of Families in 1993, following the recommendation of the World Summit for Social Development held in Copenhagen.