International Day of Education 2023: History, significance and theme

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 3, 2018, which proclaimed January 24 as the International Day of Education. UNESCO facilitates the annual observance of this day in close collaboration with all the stakeholders.

Education plays a key role in building sustainable and resilient societies. Providing quality education for all is of utmost importance for the creation of a peaceful and prosperous world. Moreover, education gives people the knowledge and skills they need to grow as human beings.

Therefore, the International Day of Education is celebrated every year on January 24 to emphasise that education is a basic human right and a public responsibility.

Education is the most potent tool by which governments around the world can ensure growth and progress. However, access to education is deeply unequal. The COVID-19 pandemic increased this inequality due to the temporary closure of schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions. The International Day of Education 2023 assumes even more important for this reason.

History

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 3, 2018, which proclaimed January 24 as the International Day of Education. The aim of the UNGA was to recognise and celebrate the role of learning for peace and development.

The adoption of the resolution 73/25 “International Day of Education”, co-authored by Nigeria and 58 other Member States, demonstrated the unwavering political will of the international community to promote inclusive, equitable and quality education for all.

Significance

The International Day of Education plays a key role in enhancing international cooperation in supporting the efforts towards the realisation of Sustainable Development Goal 4, i.e. quality education for all. All relevant stakeholders including Member States of the UN, organisations of the UN system, non-governmental organisations, academic institutions and the private sector, observe the International Day of Education.

UNESCO, the specialised United Nations agency for education, facilitates the annual observance of this day in close collaboration with all the stakeholders.

Theme

The theme of this year’s International Day of Education will be “to invest in people, prioritise education”. International Day of Education 2023 will aim to build on the global momentum generated by the UN Transforming Education Summit in September 2022 and call for maintaining strong political mobilisation around education.

Education must be prioritised by all governments in order to accelerate progress towards all Sustainable Development Goals. This is easier said than done due to the global economic slowdown, growing inequalities and the climate crisis.